Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

DeMeco Ryans: Bryce Young’s size isn’t an issue

  
Published March 27, 2023 01:30 PM
nbc_pft_bryceyoungproday__230324
March 24, 2023 08:57 AM
Bryce Young declined to weigh in at Pro Day after weighing 204 pounds at the Scouting Combine, which leads Mike Florio and Peter King to examine how that could be just as much of an issue as his height.

The Panthers jumped the Texans in the draft order, moving up to No. 1 overall and the right to choose among the quarterbacks. That leaves the Texans with the second choice of the quarterbacks.

That figures to be either Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud or Alabama’s Bryce Young.

Young measured 5 foot 10 1/8 at the combine and declined to measure again at Alabama’s Pro Day, with his size leaving a big question.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans, though, doesn’t see that as an issue.

“I know there’s a lot of talk about his size, but the guy’s done it at the highest level of college football, and size doesn’t seem to be a problem,” Ryans said, via John McClain of Gallery Sports. “I don’t see it as an issue because I watch the tape. You put on the tape, and you see how smart he is – the anticipation, the accuracy, how this guy’s calm in critical moments. When you see those things, size isn’t one of the factors you look at and say, ‘Oh, man, it’s a problem.’ You just look at the track record and see what he’s done in the SEC and how successful he was, and I think he’ll be successful in the NFL as well.”

Young, who weighed 204 pounds at the combine, will become one of the shortest and lightest quarterbacks ever drafted in the first round. But he missed only one game in his two years as a starter, sitting out a game against Texas A&M in 2022 with a sprained throwing shoulder.

Ryans listed leadership style as the most important attribute he looks for in a quarterback prospect.

“Can those other 10 guys look at you in the huddle and know that, ‘We can count on this guy to make a play? We believe in him?’” Ryans said. “And then you have to look at [your] defensive guys, and can they count on him? Is that quarterback the guy that can galvanize a locker room, rally the troops and get guys to believe in him? That’s the trait, and it’s easier said than done because so few guys can do that. They’re special guys.”