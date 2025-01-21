DeMeco Ryans: Kris Boyd didn’t shove coach in a “disrespectful manner”

After a long return by the Chiefs on the opening kickoff of Saturday’s game, Texans cornerback Kris Boyd shoved special teams coach Frank Ross in the chest after picking up a penalty for removing his helmet and throwing it.

Boyd had forced a fumble at the end of the run and initially thought his team recovered it. After the loss to the Chiefs, Boyd explained that the penalty occurred because he “was just too excited” and that he did not mean any “disrespect” to Ross by shoving him. On Monday, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans offered a similar take on the interaction between player and coach.

“I don’t think he was pushing Frank in a disrespectful manner,” Ryans said, via Kristie Rieken of the Associated Press. “I think it was moreso he was fired up -- overly fired up -- and thought he made a play to help us. So that narrative that he’s pushing a coach, that’s incorrect.”

While Ryans excused the push, he also said Boyd has to “remain poised” during games regardless of how excited he might be by what happened on the field.