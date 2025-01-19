Kris Boyd on shoving coach: It was a 10-second thing, that’s not in my character

After the opening kickoff in Kansas City on Saturday, Houston’s Kris Boyd took off his helmet, ran off the field and shoved special teams coach Frank Ross. Boyd was penalized for taking off his helmet and questioned after the game about why he would shove his coach, but Boyd downplayed the incident.

“That’s not in my character. I love everybody here. I love my coaches. I never disrespect anybody,” Boyd said. “I love Frank, I’m a God-fearing man, I respect everybody . . . It was a little 10-second thing that happened. It’s football. I never disrespect anybody. That’s not my character.”

Boyd said he knows he screwed up by costing his team 15 yards by removing his helmet on the field.

“I was just too excited, and did something I shouldn’t have done,” Boyd said. “Keep my helmet on.”

Boyd said his primary frustration was that he thought he had forced a fumble that the Texans recovered, but then he realized that the Chiefs had actually recovered it.

“I got the ball out. And as I’m getting up, I look at the screen, I see nothing but white, and they’re all pointing that way,” Boyd said. “So I was like, oh yeah, we got the ball, too.”

In downplaying the shove, Boyd’s comments are not unlike those of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce a year ago after he shoved coach Andy Reid in the Super Bowl. Emotions run high on the field and on the sideline, and sometimes those emotions boil over.