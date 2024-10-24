DeMeco Ryans on adding Devin White: It’s an opportunity for him to compete

Linebacker Devin White signed with the Texans this week, after he was released by the Eagles earlier this month.

White, who stared 75 games for the Buccaneers over the past five seasons, has a chance to boost Houston’s defense at one of its key positions.

“Excited to get Devin in here. We’ll work with him and see where he is,” head coach DeMeco Ryans said in his Wednesday news conference. “Try to get him caught up to speed to see if he can help us. So, it’s an opportunity for Devin to compete. Come in, learn how we do things, and see how he can fit in, and how he can help us.”

White had signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia in the offseason but did not see the field at all once the games started to count.

Ryans noted that as a former No. 5 overall pick, White has been one of the top players at his position.

“He was a no-miss player,” Ryans said. “He went top 10 in the Draft, I mean, he was an exceptional talent. So, what happened and why he’s here, no one knows. Life happens to us all. You just have to keep punching, keep attacking each day with the right mindset and [the] opportunity for Devin is to come in here and compete.

“Again, nothing’s promised. We don’t know what the future holds. It’s just one day at a time, compete every day and we’ll see where we end up.”

Last season, White recorded 83 total tackles with five tackles for loss, nine QB hits, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions.