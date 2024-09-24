DeMeco Ryans on penalties: We have to go back to the drawing board and fix it

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said the team needs to clean up its pass protection in the wake of their loss to the Vikings and that’s not the only area in need of improvement in Houston.

The Texans logged 11 penalties during that game and that total does not include an illegal formation call on left tackle Laremy Tunsil in the second quarter. That penalty came after three straight false starts and the sequence serves as a glaring example of the need for the Texans to focus on more than just their blocking.

“We go to the drawing board, and we fix it,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “We have to line up right up, which I know we can do. We have to line up right and we have to protect as best we can up front. There is five guys just working together, or if it’s six guys, if it is six we all have to work well together, and we have to play relentless. We have to swarm up front, and we have to get the guys blocked.”

The Texans were a popular choice to repeat as AFC South champs because of the talent they have on their roster and the troubles of the first three weeks haven’t changed their status as favorites, but they’ll need to be sharper if they’re going to reach all of their goals for the season.