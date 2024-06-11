 Skip navigation
DeMeco Ryans talks up John Metchie’s performance in Texans’ offseason program

  
Published June 11, 2024 04:13 AM

Two years after he was drafted, Texans wide receiver John Metchie still hasn’t been able to do much on the field. But his head coach loves the work he has done this offseason.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans says that Metchie has performed very well this offseason.

“You talk about a guy that’s improved a lot throughout these OTAs and minicamp, Metchie has shown up,” Ryans said, via the Houston Chronicle. “He’s looking more explosive this second time around.”

Metchie missed his entire rookie season because he was diagnosed with cancer two months after the Texans selected him in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. He returned to the field in 2023 and played in 16 games, catching 16 passes for 158 yards.

Ryans also talked up two of the Texans’ other backup wide receivers, Xavier Hutchinson and Jared Wayne. The three starting receivers in Houston will be Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell and Nico Collins, but Houston looks like it will have a deep wide receiver room, and perhaps some tough decisions to make when it’s time to cut the roster down to 53 players.