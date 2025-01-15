DeMeco Ryans: Weather only a challenge if we allow it to be

The forecast for Saturday in Kansas City does not call for the kind of extreme cold weather that we saw in last year’s playoff game against the Dolphins or at other postseason contests at Arrowhead Stadium, but it will still be colder than the Texans are used to at home.

How teams that play indoors handle the change in conditions is always something to watch in the postseason and it’s supposed to be 27 degrees with some wind when the Texans take the field this weekend. It’s something that head coach DeMeco Ryans acknowledges while adding that the team can’t allow it to be an obstacle.

“The weather can be a challenge if you allow it to be a challenge,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “For me and for our guys, it’s something we can’t control. You don’t control the weather. Wherever we have to play, we’re ready to go play. We understand we’ll be on the road. It’s going to be cold, that’s what we have to deal with. And it’s not a challenge for us, it’s just something the other team has to deal with as well. So, we’re ready to go. There’s no excuses about weather. We’ve got to go suit up and we’ve got to go play ball.”

One benefit for the Texans is that they were just at Arrowhead in December for a Week 16 game against the Chiefs. It was 30 degrees that day and the weather didn’t have much impact on the proceedings, but the Texans still lost 27-19 and they’d like a different result this time around.

