Zach Wilson: After my New York experience, I want to enjoy the game in Miami

Dolphins backup quarterback Zach Wilson is on his third NFL team as he heads into his fifth NFL season, which was not the idea when the Jets selected him with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. But in Miami, Wilson is remembering to enjoy football again, without the pressures he faced and couldn’t live up to in New York.

Wilson said that he feels he can be himself more in Miami, and that has been a major focus of his approach since signing with the Dolphins in March.

“That’s what I’ve tried to do since I went through the entire New York experience, is trying to be more myself and focus on more just enjoying the game, enjoying learning, enjoying the failures, the process, everything that comes with it, not getting too hard on yourself when you make a mistake, just trying to learn and do my best and get better,” Wilson said. “And I think having that focus and that mindset is what’s going to get you to where you want to be, not dwelling over a mistake. Everyone’s just out here trying to help each other get better, especially the coaches. They’re trying to help me be the best player I can be.”

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel recently described Wilson as, “a guy that has been through some shit and found his way through it.” That’s a good description of what Wilson’s three years with the Jets were like. Now the question is whether at age 25, Wilson can turn his career around and create a bright future for himself in the NFL. He thinks Miami is a place where that journey can start.