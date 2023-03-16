 Skip navigation
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles re-signs with 49ers

  
Published March 16, 2023 11:42 AM
nbc_csu_49ersmoves_230315
March 15, 2023 01:03 PM
Few teams have had more movement -- in both directions -- early in NFL free agency than the 49ers, but does Chris Simms think San Francisco's roster is in a better place than it was at the end of last season?

The 49ers did not tender restricted free agent Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles. They instead signed the linebacker to a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday.

It presumably was a more team-friendly deal.

The 49ers signed Flannigan-Fowles as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona in 2019. In 2022, he totaled 22 tackles, a tackle for a loss, a sack and a quarterback hit in 17 games.

He saw action on 81 defensive snaps and 276 on special teams, the third season he has been a core special teams player.

Flannigan-Fowles, 26, has played 45 games with three starts. He has recorded 60 tackles and a sack in his career.