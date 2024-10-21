 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49erschiefsv2_241021.jpg
Chiefs are NFL’s only undefeated team after Week 7
nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49erschiefsv2_241021.jpg
Chiefs are NFL’s only undefeated team after Week 7
nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dennis Allen: Derek Carr is progressing, Spencer Rattler will start until Carr returns

  
Published October 21, 2024 03:46 PM

Saints coach Dennis Allen said today that quarterback Derek Carr is “progressing well” in his recovery from an oblique injury that has forced him to miss the last two games.

“He had a throwing session today, he’ll have another throwing session tomorrow, and see where we’re at,” Allen said of Carr.

Until Carr returns, Allen said the Saints will stick with rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler, even though they’ve been blown out in both games Rattler has started.

“The plan would be to stay with Spencer, and I think Spencer has done some good things,” Allen said. “There are some rookie mistakes, got to do a better job of protecting the football — that would be the biggest thing we have to do a better job of. But I felt like when you go back and watch the tape and he’s got protection, I thought he did a good job of throwing the football, I thought he created some things with his feet, he was accurate when he was outside the pocket. I see a lot of good things out of that player. We have to eliminate some of the negative plays.”

The Saints face the Chargers on Sunday and whether Carr or Rattler is starting, they need to play a lot better as they try to snap a five-game losing streak.