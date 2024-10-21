Dennis Allen: Derek Carr is progressing, Spencer Rattler will start until Carr returns

Saints coach Dennis Allen said today that quarterback Derek Carr is “progressing well” in his recovery from an oblique injury that has forced him to miss the last two games.

“He had a throwing session today, he’ll have another throwing session tomorrow, and see where we’re at,” Allen said of Carr.

Until Carr returns, Allen said the Saints will stick with rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler, even though they’ve been blown out in both games Rattler has started.

“The plan would be to stay with Spencer, and I think Spencer has done some good things,” Allen said. “There are some rookie mistakes, got to do a better job of protecting the football — that would be the biggest thing we have to do a better job of. But I felt like when you go back and watch the tape and he’s got protection, I thought he did a good job of throwing the football, I thought he created some things with his feet, he was accurate when he was outside the pocket. I see a lot of good things out of that player. We have to eliminate some of the negative plays.”

The Saints face the Chargers on Sunday and whether Carr or Rattler is starting, they need to play a lot better as they try to snap a five-game losing streak.