Dennis Allen makes pointed comments about Kendre Miller’s inability to stay healthy

  
Published August 21, 2024 06:45 PM

Since the Saints drafted running back Kendre Miller in the third round in 2023, he has spent more time in the training room than on the football field. He has had a meniscus injury in his right knee, a right knee sprain, a hamstring strain, a high ankle sprain and now another hamstring strain.

Saints coach Dennis Allen seems to be running out of patience with Miller’s unavailability.

“All I can go off of is what I’ve been able to evaluate and, quite frankly, since we drafted him, there hasn’t been a whole lot of new information other than what I saw on the college tape, because he hasn’t been available.” Allen said, via video from coachspeakindex. “For whatever the case may be. But it’s hard to make that evaluation. Hopefully, we can get him out here and have an opportunity to evaluate where he is. But it certainly makes it a lot more challenging, that’s for sure.”

Miller injured his hamstring in the first individual drill of training camp this summer and hasn’t returned.

The Saints still list him third on the depth chart behind Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams.

“He’s talented. I know he’s talented,” Allen said, “but I don’t know if he can learn the system. I don’t know if he can pick up the system, because I haven’t seen him out there.”

Miller played eight games last season, seeing 112 offensive snaps and five on special teams. He totaled 51 touches for 273 yards and a touchdown.