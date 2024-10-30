Dennis Allen on Derek Carr: I think signs are optimistic for the weekend

The Saints appear likely to have their QB1 back when they play the Panthers this weekend.

Head coach Dennis Allen said in his Wednesday press conference that it’s his expectation that Derek Carr will start on Sunday.

“Derek participated in practice,” Allen said. “We had him on a little bit of a pitch count today, but he did well. And I think signs are optimistic for the weekend.”

Carr has been sidelined since suffering an oblique injury against the Chiefs in Week 5.

Allen said Carr looked good in practice on Wednesday. While the team needs to see how Carr responds, Allen said Carr’s work was encouraging.

“I think it’s really just about how he looks out here in practice, how he throws the football, and how he feels in doing that,” Allen said. “Like I said, he’s been feeling much better each and every day.”

While Spencer Rattler started the last three games, Allen noted that Jake Haener is set to be the team’s backup behind Carr in Week 9.