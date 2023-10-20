Dennis Allen: We haven’t decided on or ruled out any changes

The Saints fell to 3-4 against the Jaguars on Thursday night and they’ll now have an extended break before visiting the Colts in Week Eight.

There has been talk about potential changes to the offense in order to spark stronger performances in several weeks and there’s been more of it after the Saints gained 837 yards while scoring just three touchdowns over the last two weeks. Much of that talk about change has centered on offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and head coach Dennis Allen said on Friday that nothing has been ruled in or out at this point.

“That’s all stuff that needs to be evaluated. I wouldn’t say that we’ve made any decision on that at this point, And yet I wouldn’t say we’ve ruled anything out,” Allen said, via Rod Walker of NOLA.com.

No one has run out to a big lead in the NFC South, so there’s still time for the Saints to make course corrections that push them in a better direction. That won’t be the case for long if their performances don’t improve, so the coming days could be interesting ones in New Orleans.