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Denzel Boston adds Ravens to list of pre-draft visits

  
Published April 10, 2026 11:46 AM

Wide receiver Denzel Boston has made a lot of visits around the league ahead of the draft and he is adding Baltimore to the list on Friday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Boston is meeting with the Ravens. He spent time with the Panthers earlier this week and has also met with the Raiders, Steelers, Browns, Dolphins and a number of other teams while looking for his NFL landing spot.

Boston is entering the league off of back-to-back strong seasons at Washington and will be trying to join recent Huskie products Rome Odunze, Ja’Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillan as an early pick in the draft.

With the draft getting underway in less than two weeks, the pre-draft visit window will come to an end next week and Boston will turn to waiting to find out where he’ll land after a busy few weeks getting to know his potential landing spots.