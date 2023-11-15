Denzel Perryman will appeal three-game suspension Wednesday

Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman was suspended for three games earlier this week and will make his case for a different punishment on Wednesday.

Perryman was suspended for “repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players” in the wake of a penalty for a hit to the head of Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase last Sunday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Perryman’s appeal of that decision will be heard on Wednesday.

The NFL and NFL Players Association have jointly appointed former NFL players Derrick Brooks and James Thrash to hear appeals of penalties for on-field discipline.

Brooks heard Broncos safety Kareem Jackson’s appeal of a four-game suspension earlier this year and reduced it to two games. Perryman will be hoping for a similar outcome.