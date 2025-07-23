Denzel Ward: Browns can be best defense in the NFL, I can be Defensive Player of the Year

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward thinks he and his teammates can be the NFL’s best this season.

Ward said that after the Browns’ defense had a down year in 2024, they believe they’re going to be the top defense in football in 2025.

“That’s our goal, to be the best defensive in the NFL, and we’re going to get there. We’re going to make it happen,” Ward said.

And Ward said he believes he can win the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

“I think I’m capable. I’m definitely a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber player,” Ward said. “But I take things a day at a time. Awards and that stuff will come down the road. My focus is just to be the best I can each day.”

Ward is a four-time Pro Bowler, but he’s never received a single vote for Defensive Player of the Year. That kind of recognition would mean that he, and the Browns, have taken a major step forward.