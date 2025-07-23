 Skip navigation
PFT PM Mailbag: Could flag football phase out NFL?
Will the NFLPA learn from its mistakes?
Unpacking Tagovailoa’s comments about Hill

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Denzel Ward: Browns can be best defense in the NFL, I can be Defensive Player of the Year

  
Published July 23, 2025 03:58 PM

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward thinks he and his teammates can be the NFL’s best this season.

Ward said that after the Browns’ defense had a down year in 2024, they believe they’re going to be the top defense in football in 2025.

“That’s our goal, to be the best defensive in the NFL, and we’re going to get there. We’re going to make it happen,” Ward said.

And Ward said he believes he can win the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

“I think I’m capable. I’m definitely a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber player,” Ward said. “But I take things a day at a time. Awards and that stuff will come down the road. My focus is just to be the best I can each day.”

Ward is a four-time Pro Bowler, but he’s never received a single vote for Defensive Player of the Year. That kind of recognition would mean that he, and the Browns, have taken a major step forward.