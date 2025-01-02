 Skip navigation
Denzel Ward, David Njoku, Jerome Ford all ruled out for Week 18

  
Published January 2, 2025 04:54 PM

The Browns will not have their top cornerback when they play the Ravens on Saturday to end their 2024 season.

Denzel Ward (shoulder) has been ruled out for Week 18 after he did not practice all week.

Ward, 27, has had a strong season, leading the league with 19 passes defensed. He’s also recorded a forced fumble, fumble recovery, and two interceptions.

Cleveland will also be without two of its top running backs, as Jerome Ford (ankle) and Pierre Strong (concussion) are both out.

Tight end David Njoku (knee) will miss the season finale, as will linebacker Jordan Hicks (concussion).

Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (knee), defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (knee), defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (knee), tight end Blake Whiteheart (knee), receiver Michael Woods (knee), and quarterback Jameis Winston (right shoulder) are all questionable.

Defensive end Myles Garrett (thigh), receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee), linebacker Devin Bush (elbow), safety Grant Kelpie (shoulder/knee), offensive tackle Germain Ifedi (Achilles), defensive end Cameron Thomas (back), and quarterback Dorian Thompso-Robinson (calf) are off the injury report and are set to play.