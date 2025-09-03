 Skip navigation
Denzel Ward limited in practice for Browns

  
September 3, 2025

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward avoided a significant shoulder injury when he was injured last month, but he is on the team’s first injury report of the season.

Ward was listed as a limited participant as the team got to work ahead of Sunday’s game against the Bengals. Ward didn’t express doubt about his availability for Sunday when he spoke to reporters at a press conference and the team would certainly appreciate his presence against Cincinnati wideouts Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Left guard Joel Bitonio (rest), linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (quad), defensive tackle Shelby Harris (illness), center Ethan Pocic (knee), and tight end Blake Whiteheart (knee) were also limited participants. Tackle Cornelius Lucas (ankle) and wide receiver Cedric Tillman (thumb) were listed as full participants.

Defensive tackle Mike Hall (knee) was the only Browns player out of practice on Wednesday.