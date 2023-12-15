Denzel Ward questionable, Ethan Pocic out for Browns

The Browns won’t have their starting center against the Bears on Sunday, but they do hope to have cornerback Denzel Ward back in the lineup.

Ward has been listed as questionable for this weekend. The veteran missed the last three games with a shoulder injury, but he’s been a limited participant in practice this week and that provides some hope that he can be part of the team’s defensive plan this weekend.

Center Ethan Pocic won’t be part of the offensive plan. He’s been ruled out after suffering a stinger last week. Nick Harris will get the start in Pocic’s place.

Safety Juan Thornhill (calf), linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (calf), and defensive lineman Ogbo Okoronkwo (pectoral) are also out. Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (concussion) and linebacker Anthony Walker (knee) join Ward in the questionable category.