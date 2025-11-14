 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Deommodore Lenoir is only 49ers player with an injury designation

  
Published November 14, 2025 05:44 PM

The 49ers’ injury report isn’t about who is on it, but who isn’t.

Quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) will return to the lineup Sunday. Purdy hasn’t played since Week 4 when he aggravated his turf toe, which he originally injured in Week 1. Pearsall also last played in Week 4.

Pearsall had his first full practice, and Purdy his second of this week.

Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (calf) is the only 49ers player with an injury designation. He is questionable after being downgraded to out of practice on Friday.

The team added him to the report on Thursday.

Defensive tackle Alfred Collins (hip) and linebacker Dee Winters (knee/knee) returned to full participation in Friday’s practice.