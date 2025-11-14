Deommodore Lenoir is only 49ers player with an injury designation

The 49ers’ injury report isn’t about who is on it, but who isn’t.

Quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) will return to the lineup Sunday. Purdy hasn’t played since Week 4 when he aggravated his turf toe, which he originally injured in Week 1. Pearsall also last played in Week 4.

Pearsall had his first full practice, and Purdy his second of this week.

Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (calf) is the only 49ers player with an injury designation. He is questionable after being downgraded to out of practice on Friday.

The team added him to the report on Thursday.

Defensive tackle Alfred Collins (hip) and linebacker Dee Winters (knee/knee) returned to full participation in Friday’s practice.