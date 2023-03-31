 Skip navigation
Deon Bush remains with Chiefs

  
Published March 31, 2023 01:49 PM
nbc_pft_reidodell_230327
March 27, 2023 08:02 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze why anything other than a “no” is a "maybe" at this point in free agency and outline at what point Odell Beckham Jr. might have to accept a deal for less in order to play again.

Deon Bush is sticking around in Kansas City.

Bush, who signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs a year ago, has now signed another one-year contract with the Chiefs, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

A 2016 fourth-round pick of the Bears, Bush played six seasons in Chicago before going to Kansas City last year. Although he’s listed as a free safety, Bush’s primary role is on special teams, where he played 317 snaps for the Chiefs last year. He played just 71 snaps on defense.

Bush will have to compete in training camp to make the Chiefs’ roster, but he’s likely to make the team as a core special teamer for another year.