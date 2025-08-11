 Skip navigation
Deon Bush tore his Achilles, Jaylen Watson has a concussion

  
Published August 11, 2025 12:42 PM

When Chiefs safety Deon Bush left the team’s first preseason game with an Achilles injury, the obvious concern was that he suffered a season-ending tear of the tendon.

Confrirmation of that injury came on Monday. Head coach Andy Reid told reporters at a press conference that Bush will miss the entire 2025 campaign as a result of the injury.

Bush had 21 tackles in 23 regular season games over the last three years while spending most of his time on special teams. Bush also had three tackles and an interception in seven postseason appearances.

Reid also said that cornerback Jaylen Watson has been diagnosed with a concussion and that wide receiver Hollywood Brown remains out with an ankle injury. Tight end Jake Briningstool (hamstring), defensive end Janarius Robinson (foot fracture), and offensive tackle Ethan Driskell (appendectomy) are also sidelined at the moment.