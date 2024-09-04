Deonte Banks on facing Justin Jefferson: I like challenges, wouldn’t want it any other way

Giants cornerback Deonte Banks has a tough assignment to kick off his second NFL season.

Banks and the Giants will be hosting the Vikings on Sunday, which means that the corner is going to be seeing a lot of wide receiver Justin Jefferson. It’s the first game for Jefferson since he became the league’s highest-paid wideout and he landed that deal because of how productive he’s been over his first four seasons.

It’s a tough draw for the 2023 first-round pick, but Banks said he loves “the fact it’s right into it” in the season opener.

“Just take it head on,” Banks said, via Zach Braziller of the New York Post. “This is what they drafted me for, this is what I came here to do. This is what I want. I wouldn’t want it [any] other way, really. It gives me a challenge, I like challenges. They’re fun. I feel like I match up well.”

The Giants just signed Adoree’ Jackson, which is a sign that they had doubts about the makeup of their cornerback group after watching their secondary all summer and the Vikings figure to test Banks and his teammates early and often on Sunday. If they aren’t up to the challenge, it won’t be a happy day at MetLife Stadium.