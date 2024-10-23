Derek Carr has resumed throwing, is unlikely to return this week

Saints quarterback Derek Carr is progressing in his return from an oblique injury, but the pace doesn’t look like it will be quick enough for him to play in Week Eight.

Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters at his Wednesday press conference that Carr has resumed throwing this week. While Carr has taken that step, Allen said a full return in time to play against the Chargers this Sunday is unlikely.

That leaves Spencer Rattler on track to make his third NFL start. The Saints have lost both of Rattler’s first two starts by a combined score of 84-37.

It looks like Rattler will have some more help on offense this time around. Wide receiver Chris Olave (concussion) and tight end Taysom Hill (ribs) both took part in the portion of practice open to the media.