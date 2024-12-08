Derek Carr injured, Jake Haener enters late in Saints-Giants game

Saints quarterback Derek Carr exited today’s game against the Giants with an injury late in the fourth quarter.

Carr was hurt when he tried to run for a first down, leapt toward the line to gain and landed face-first in the turf. He stayed down for a long time before walking gingerly to the medical tent. After some time on the sideline, Carr walked to the locker room with members of the Saints’ medical staff. It appeared that they were examining him for both a concussion and an arm injury.

Jake Haener came in to replace Carr on third-and-one, the Saints didn’t pick up the first down and they punted.

The Saints have a 14-11 lead with three minutes left in the game.