Cardinals 'desperately' need to win vs. Seahawks
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
Inside Cowboys' chances of reaching the playoffs
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Derek Carr injured, Jake Haener enters late in Saints-Giants game

  
Published December 8, 2024 04:02 PM

Saints quarterback Derek Carr exited today’s game against the Giants with an injury late in the fourth quarter.

Carr was hurt when he tried to run for a first down, leapt toward the line to gain and landed face-first in the turf. He stayed down for a long time before walking gingerly to the medical tent. After some time on the sideline, Carr walked to the locker room with members of the Saints’ medical staff. It appeared that they were examining him for both a concussion and an arm injury.

Jake Haener came in to replace Carr on third-and-one, the Saints didn’t pick up the first down and they punted.

The Saints have a 14-11 lead with three minutes left in the game.