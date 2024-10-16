 Skip navigation
Who will win a competitive NFC North?
Jets have 'something brewing' after adding Adams
BUF keeps Super Bowl window open with Cooper trade

Who will win a competitive NFC North?
Jets have 'something brewing' after adding Adams
BUF keeps Super Bowl window open with Cooper trade

Derek Carr is doubtful for Thursday Night Football

  
Published October 16, 2024 05:40 PM

Derek Carr (oblique) didn’t practice this week. He isn’t going to start, and he isn’t likely to dress.

The Saints, though, haven’t ruled him out.

New Orleans lists the starting quarterback as doubtful for Thursday Night Football against the Broncos.

Rookie Spencer Rattler will start his second consecutive game, with rookie quarterback Bo Nix getting his seventh start for the Broncos.

Tight end Taysom Hill (rib) also is doubtful after limited practices all week.

The Saints ruled out wide receiver Chris Olave (concussion), offensive guard Cesar Ruiz (knee), wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (knee) and linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring).

Offensive lineman Lucas Patrick (chest) and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (back) are questionable. Saunders was added to the report Wednesday as a non-participant.