Derek Carr likely avoids major right shoulder injury, again

Saints quarterback Derek Carr took a massive hit in the third quarter of Sunday’s game in Minnesota. He has a concussion. He also injured his right shoulder.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, it’s believed that Carr has avoided a major injury to his shoulder.

It’s the second time Carr has injured his throwing shoulder this season. The first happened in Week 3, at Green Bay. He returned the next week.

This time, the Saints are entering their bye. As the source noted, it’s coming at a perfect time for Carr.

New Orleans returns to action in Week 12, with a showdown against the Falcons in Atlanta.