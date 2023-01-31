 Skip navigation
Top News

Derek Carr makes it a clean sweep of Pro Bowl replacement QBs in AFC

  
Published January 31, 2023 07:02 AM
Given that $40.4 million of Derek Carr’s contract becomes guaranteed if the QB is on the team come February 15, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons map out how the Raiders are likely to play out this situation.

Derek Carr did not end the 2022 season as a starting quarterback, but he’s still a Pro Bowler.

Carr announced on Tuesday that he will be taking part in this year’s Pro Bowl festivities. He’s the third replacement quarterback on the AFC side as Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley have already been announced as replacements.

Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow were initially selected as the AFC’s quarterbacks.

Carr was benched by the Raiders for the final games of the regular season and he’s already said farewell to the team , but the Pro Bowl nod means he’ll have one more appearance at Allegiant Stadium. Given the situation with the team, it may be a bit awkward for him to put on Raiders gear during this week’s activities in Las Vegas. If Carr does feel that way, it would make sense to give a call to Rob Lowe’s football stylist to see if they can work their magic once again.