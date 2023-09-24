Derek Carr “probably avoided disaster” but will miss some time

Saints quarterback Derek Carr will miss some time with a shoulder injury, according to a source, but the team breathed a sigh of relief after fearing the worst.

“Probably avoided a disaster,” the source said.

The Saints sent Carr to a local hospital for tests on his right shoulder after he underwent X-rays at the stadium. Carr has no internal injuries, per the source.

Carr was injured on a sack by Packers linebacker Rashan Gary, who spun him to the ground. Carr stayed down after the hit with the ground but did walk off the field under his own power.

The Saints ruled out Carr, who was replaced by Jameis Winston.

New Orleans led 17-0 when Carr left in the third quarter but ended up losing 18-17.

How much time Carr will miss is yet to be determined. But the Saints (2-1) play the Buccaneers, Patriots, Texans and Jaguars in their next four games.