Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Derek Carr’s visit with the Saints has concluded

  
Published February 9, 2023 01:58 PM
nbc_pk_pkbearspick_230209
February 9, 2023 05:42 PM
Peter King and Myles Simmons look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft and predict which quarterback-needy team might trade up for the No. 1 overall pick with the Chicago Bears.

Derek Carr finished two days in New Orleans, visiting with the Saints, Sean Fazende of Fox 8 reports.

The quarterback’s wife, Heather, accompanied him on the trip, Fazende adds.

Carr and several of the team’s brass, including coach Dennis Allen and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, had dinner Wednesday night at Ralph’s on the Park, Nick Underhill of neworleansfootball.com reports.

With Carr still under contract with the Raiders, the Saints had to seek permission from Las Vegas to meet with the Pro Bowler. That meant getting a framework of a deal in place.

But Carr has a no-trade clause, which allows him to control his next destination.

The Raiders have only until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to get a handshake agreement with all parties on a trade before the trigger date on Carr’s contract. The $40.4 million in injury guaranteed salary will become fully guaranteed after that.

Whether the Saints execute a trade for Carr or the Raiders are forced to cut him, the Saints are considered the frontrunner for the quarterback.

Allen was the coach with the Raiders in 2014 when the team drafted him, though Allen went 0-4 with Carr before the coach was fired.