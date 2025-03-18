Derek Stingley Jr.'s new contract will be five years, $113 million

It’s not officially signed yet, but it will be soon. And when it’s done, Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will have a five-year, $113 million deal.

What’s that? Every report you’ve seen said it’s three years and $90 million? That’s one of the basic realities of the new “insider” game, where only part of the story is told. (Basically, the best part for the player and his agent.)

The deal adds three new years and $90 million in new money. But it’s still a five-year deal. Stingley was due to make $5.431 million in 2025, the fourth year of his rookie contract. He would have made $17.6 million in 2026, under the fifth-year option.

To calculate the full value of the deal, add the old money with the new money. And there’s the $113 million.

The situation has sparked plenty of misconceptions. Some believe Stingley will still make $5.431 million this year and $17.6 million next year before the three-year extension kicks in. That NEVER happens with NFL contracts. The old deal will be torn up, and it will be replaced with the new contract at a new structure.

We’ll get the full breakdown as soon as the deal is official. Until then, remember three things. One, the existing two years will disappear, with a new five-year contract replacing them. Two, the “new-money” average will $30 million per year. Three, the average from signing for the five-year, $113 million contract will be $22.6 million per year.