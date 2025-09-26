 Skip navigation
Derek Stingley questionable with oblique injury

  
September 26, 2025

The Texans list cornerback Derek Stingley as questionable with an oblique injury.

Stingley was injured in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, playing only 15 snaps. He did return to limited work on Friday after missing the first two practice sessions.

The 2024 Pro Bowler has eight tackles and three passes defensed this season.

Tremon Smith is expected to start if Stingley can’t go.

Center Jake Andrews (ankle), wide receiver Nico Collins (knee) and offensive lineman Tytus Howard (illness) had full participation on Friday and have no injury designation.