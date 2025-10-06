Derrick Brown: Bryce Young is getting where he wants to be

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young showed he could rebound from tough times after being benched early last season and his perseverance was on display again on Sunday.

Young had two turnovers that the Dolphins used to jump out to a 17-0 lead in the first half, but thoughts of a Miami blowout went away by halftime. The Panthers cut the lead to 17-10 and then snatched the game away from their visitors with a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

The second of those came on a throw to tight end Mitchell Evans and the performance led right tackle Taylor Moton to say that Young is “definitely the kind of guy you want at the helm” of a team.

“Everybody wants him to just fail at this in those situations,” defensive tackle Derrick Brown said, via the team’s website. “But I mean, the dude comes off, straight to me on the sidelines, and says, ‘Go get it back for me and we’ll go.’ . . . I mean, he’s getting where he wants to be, man.”

Running back Rico Dowdle’s 234 yards from scrimmage can’t be overlooked on the list of reasons why the Panthers got off the map, but the Panthers would not have won if Young wasn’t able to clean up his game after the early mistakes. While the Panthers would prefer to see him at a high level from the first snap, they’ll take the signs of progress when they get results like they got on Sunday.