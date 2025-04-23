Derrick Brown: No rush returning from knee injury, want to be ready for September

Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown didn’t make it past Week One in 2024 and he hopes to be back to speed for Week One of this year.

Brown tore the meniscus in his knee during Carolina’s season-opening loss to the Saints and said on Wednesday that he’s still not sure exactly when in the game he suffered the injury. That answer is unlikely to come now, but the more important question for the Panthers is how Brown is faring for the 2025 season.

Brown said he got cleared to kick his rehab into high gear early this year and that he’s planning to do whatever it takes to make sure he’s ready to go at the start of the regular season.

“I’m here with the team right now, participating,” Brown said. “Just doing what the doctors and the trainers are allowing me to do at this point. No rush, so just trying to get back. I would like to be able to be there when the team gets ready to play in September, so I’m following the protocol as is.”

Losing Brown contributed to a defense that wound up giving up the most points in a single-season in NFL history and getting him back would be a good step toward better results this time.