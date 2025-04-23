 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_shannonsharpe_250423.jpg
Davis: Sharpe offered at least $10M to settle
nbc_pft_draft_250423.jpg
GMs with the most nerves entering 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250423.jpg
Richardson will either ‘step up or step off’

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_shannonsharpe_250423.jpg
Davis: Sharpe offered at least $10M to settle
nbc_pft_draft_250423.jpg
GMs with the most nerves entering 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250423.jpg
Richardson will either ‘step up or step off’

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Derrick Brown: No rush returning from knee injury, want to be ready for September

  
Published April 23, 2025 04:50 PM

Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown didn’t make it past Week One in 2024 and he hopes to be back to speed for Week One of this year.

Brown tore the meniscus in his knee during Carolina’s season-opening loss to the Saints and said on Wednesday that he’s still not sure exactly when in the game he suffered the injury. That answer is unlikely to come now, but the more important question for the Panthers is how Brown is faring for the 2025 season.

Brown said he got cleared to kick his rehab into high gear early this year and that he’s planning to do whatever it takes to make sure he’s ready to go at the start of the regular season.

“I’m here with the team right now, participating,” Brown said. “Just doing what the doctors and the trainers are allowing me to do at this point. No rush, so just trying to get back. I would like to be able to be there when the team gets ready to play in September, so I’m following the protocol as is.”

Losing Brown contributed to a defense that wound up giving up the most points in a single-season in NFL history and getting him back would be a good step toward better results this time.