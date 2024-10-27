Derrick Henry can join another elite club today

Every week, the NFL sends out an email with various statistical possibilities to look for in the coming weekend. Every week, there’s a growing list of things to watch with the Baltimore Ravens offense.

This is the one that stood out the most for me this week. With 127 rushing yards at Cleveland on Sunday, Henry will become the fourth player in league history with 1,000 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in the first eight games of a season.

The others are Jim Brown, Terrell Davis, and O.J. Simpson. Brown did it twice, in 1958 and 1963.

It’s fitting that Henry will try to match Brown’s feat against Brown’s Browns team and in Brown’s NFL city.

Henry has been one of the best free-agent signings in recent years. At two years and $16 million, he was a bargain. And while the Cowboys get most of the criticism for not pursuing Henry, everyone blew this one.

Except Baltimore. Which might ride Henry all the way to a Super Bowl.