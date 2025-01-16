 Skip navigation
Derrick Henry close to becoming seventh player ever with 1,000 playoff rushing yards

  
Published January 16, 2025 04:16 AM

Last week, Ravens running back Derrick Henry moved into the Top 10 players in NFL history in postseason rushing yards. This week, he can accomplish another significant career achievement.

Henry’s 186-yard game against the Steelers gave him 918 rushing yards in the playoffs in his career, moving him ahead of Larry Csonka for No. 9 in NFL history.

With 82 yards on Sunday against the Bills, Henry will hit 1,000 rushing yards in the playoffs in his career. That would move him ahead of John Riggins, into seventh place in NFL history.

The players with 1,000 career postseason rushing yards are Emmitt Smith with 1,586 yards, Franco Harris with 1,556 yards, Thurman Thomas with 1,442 yards, Tony Dorsett with 1,383 yards, Marcus Allen with 1,347 yards and Terrell Davis with 1,140 yards.

Henry can join that list on Sunday and, he hopes, climb up the list in the AFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl.