Derrick Henry fumble leads to Hunter Henry TD, Patriots-Ravens tied at 7-7

Ravens running back Derrick Henry had a fumbling issue earlier in the season.

It came back during the first quarter, leading to a Hunter Henry touchdown to tie the matchup between Baltimore and New England at 7-7 early in the second quarter.

Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins punched the ball out from Henry with the Ravens driving late in the first quarter, with New England recovering the loose ball for an extra possession. It was Derrick Henry’s third lost fumble of the season. It’s the most he’s had since 2022, when he finished the year with three lost fumbles.

Starting with the ball at their own 32-yard line, it took the Patriots 10 plays to go 68 yards to the end zone. Quarterback Drake Maye converted third-and-2 with a short pass to Hunter Henry over the middle. Then he converted third-and-13 with a 20-yard gain to Mack Hollins.

A pass to Austin Hooper on the next play put the Patriots on the 1-yard line. From there, Maye rolled to his right and hit a wide-open Hunter Henry for the score.

It was Maye’s 24th touchdown pass of the season.

On the injury front, Patriots right tackle Morgan Moses had to exit during the first quarter and is questionable to return with a knee injury. Thayer Munford came in to replace him. Additionally, Patriots defensive tackle Joshua Farmer is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.