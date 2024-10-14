Derrick Henry: I felt like everything was working on offense

After Sunday’s win over the Commanders, Ravens running back Derrick Henry said at his press conference that he signed in Baltimore to “be an added piece and help this offense have success.”

It’s only been six games, but it feels like Henry has accomplished his mission. Henry ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns in the 30-23 win over Washington and he has nine touchdowns so far this season. Henry is the first back since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 to run for touchdowns in each of his team’s first six games, but his focus wasn’t on himself after the win.

The Ravens got 132 yards from wide receiver Zay Flowers, tight end Mark Andrews’s first touchdown catch of the season, and big plays from wideout Rashod Bateman that helped Lamar Jackson throw for 323 yards.

“I feel like everything was working; it was like, ‘Pick your poison,’ Henry said, via a transcript from the team. “Everybody did a great job of being locked in and executing. Hats off to everybody on offense of putting plays together and being able to field these drives to put ourselves in a position to win.”

Tight end Isaiah Likely, wide receiver Nelson Agholor, and running back Justice Hill have had big plays in other games and the depth of the offensive options in Baltimore is a big reason why they’re at the front of the list of AFC contenders at this point in the season.