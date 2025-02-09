Derrick Henry: I thought it was a no-brainer Lamar Jackson should have won MVP

Ravens running back Derrick Henry was as shocked as anyone by Thursday night’s announcement of the 2024 NFL MVP.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen won the award even though most were expecting it to go to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, whom the same voters had selected as the first-team All-Pro quarterback. Henry acknowledged that he’s not an impartial observer but said he thinks Jackson had the best season of any player in the NFL.

“Of course I’m going to be a little biased toward Lamar because he’s my teammate,” Henry said on Micah Parsons’ podcast. “I just thought it was a no-brainer that he should’ve won. 41 touchdowns, four interceptions, almost 1,000 [rushing] yards.”

Allen and Jackson were both strong candidates and the decision could have gone either way, but Allen’s selection was a surprise.