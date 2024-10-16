 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_jerryjones_241016.jpg
Jones lashes out at radio hosts after Cowboys loss
nbc_pft_russellwilson_241016.jpg
Wilson is 'under consideration' to start Week 7
nbc_pft_jeffulbrich_241016.jpg
Jets experienced fallout of firing HC midseason

Derrick Henry is AFC offensive player of the week for second time this season

  
Published October 16, 2024 12:05 PM

Running back Derrick Henry continues to be everything the Ravens hoped he’d be when they signed him as a free agent this offseason.

Henry’s strong start to the season rolled on against the Commanders in Week Six. He ran 24 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns in Baltimore’s 30-23 win.

Henry has now scored nine touchdowns on the season and he became the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 to run for touchdowns in each of his team’s first six games.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Henry’s effort made him the AFC offensive player of the week. It’s the second time in the last three weeks that Henry has taken the prize and the accolades will keep coming as long as he keeps producing the way he has for the first six weeks.