nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Derrick Henry is the NFLPA Community MVP for Week 18

  
Published January 2, 2026 11:31 AM

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Ravens running back Derrick Henry has been named their Community MVP for Week 18.

Henry is being recognized for hosting events for children in three cities during the holiday season. Henry worked with social workers in Baltimore to identify 60 elementary school students in need and presented them with gift cards they could use for items from holiday wish lists. Henry also treated 70 children from the Boys & Girls Club in Nashville to a shopping spree and provided gifts to 500 children at an event in his hometown of Yulee, Florida.

“It’s an honor to be named the Week 18 Community MVP,” Henry said in a statement. “My foundation, the Two All Foundation, aims to level the playing field for today’s youth. God has blessed me with this platform and it’s a blessing to be a blessing to others.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to a nonprofit of Henry’s choice. He will also join the other weekly winners in being eligible for the Alan Page Award at the end of the season.