Refs let Sirianni tinker with penalty decision
Refs let Sirianni tinker with penalty decision
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_superlatives_241125.jpg
Week 12 superlatives: Buccaneers, Dolphins win big

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson get Ravens to within a field goal of Chargers

  
Published November 25, 2024 09:13 PM

The Ravens have figured out the Chargers defense. See Derrick run. Run, Derrick, run. See Lamar run. Run, Lamar, run.

The Ravens had a seven-play, 70-yard drive to close to within 10-7 of the Chargers.

They ran for 52 yards on five carries on the drive, with Lamar Jackson completing 1 of 2 passes — a 16-yarder to tight end Mark Andrews on third-and-5 at the Los Angeles 32.

Derrick Henry had runs of 19, 14 and 11 before a 5-yard touchdown run was negated by an illegal formation penalty. Jackson then ran it in from the 10.

For the game, Henry has six carries for 57 yards as he chases Saquon Barkley for the rushing lead.

In injury news, Chargers cornerback Eli Apple is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.