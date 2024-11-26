Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson get Ravens to within a field goal of Chargers

The Ravens have figured out the Chargers defense. See Derrick run. Run, Derrick, run. See Lamar run. Run, Lamar, run.

The Ravens had a seven-play, 70-yard drive to close to within 10-7 of the Chargers.

They ran for 52 yards on five carries on the drive, with Lamar Jackson completing 1 of 2 passes — a 16-yarder to tight end Mark Andrews on third-and-5 at the Los Angeles 32.

Derrick Henry had runs of 19, 14 and 11 before a 5-yard touchdown run was negated by an illegal formation penalty. Jackson then ran it in from the 10.

For the game, Henry has six carries for 57 yards as he chases Saquon Barkley for the rushing lead.

In injury news, Chargers cornerback Eli Apple is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.