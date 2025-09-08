 Skip navigation
Derrick Henry moves to No. 6 all-time in rushing TDs, Ravens lead 10-7

  
Published September 7, 2025 09:05 PM

Derrick Henry may be 31, but he’s still got the juice.

The Ravens running back showed his burst early in the second quarter with a 30-yard touchdown run, giving Baltimore a 10-7 lead over Buffalo.

Henry took the handoff to the right, fought off a tackle attempt from safety Cole Bishop with a stiff arm, and burst through the rest of the way for his first touchdown of 2025.

That was the 107th rushing touchdown of Henry’s career, putting him at No. 6 all-time. He was previously tied with the late Hall of Famer Jim Brown.

Henry led the league with 16 rushing touchdowns last year.

So far, Henry has six carries for 52 yards with a TD. Lamar Jackson has completed 5-of-6 passes for 45 yards and rushed for 29 yards on two carries.

The Ravens first got on the board with a 52-yard field goal from Tyler Loop, with the rookie nailing the first kick of his career after replacing Justin Tucker.

Notably, Jackson had an apparent cut on his thumb stemming from trying to stiff arm Ed Oliver early on in the first quarter. Oliver ended up with a sack on that play anyway, leaving the Ravens to settle for a 52-yard field goal. NBC’s Melissa Stark noted Jackson had the thumb looked at by trainers on the sideline and had a cut glued. But Jackson did not miss any on-field time.