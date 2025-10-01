Derrick Henry on 8 carries Sunday: I have to take advantage of the opportunities I get

It’s been a rough season for Ravens running back Derrick Henry, who lost fumbles in each of the first three games. In the fourth game Henry didn’t fumble, but he didn’t get many chances to fumble because he only ran the ball eight times, his fewest carries in a game since 2018.

Henry gained 42 yards on those eight carries, and he said afterward that however many carries he gets, he needs to find a way to make plays when the ball does go to him.

“I just try to take advantage of opportunities. I don’t try to get too caught up in that, just make something happen when I’m out there with the opportunity that I get,” Henry said.

The Ravens are 1-3 and quarterback Lamar Jackson is dealing with a hamstring injury, and Henry said he’s ready to do whatever it takes to help the Ravens turn things around.

“Bring it on,” Henry said. “I look at it with a positive mindset. We’re 1-3. Nobody’s going to do it for us. We have to do the work.”