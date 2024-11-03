Derrick Henry’s 101st rushing touchdown puts Ravens up 31-10

Ravens running back Derrick Henry opened the first half with a touchdown and he did the same in the second half.

Henry ran six yards for a score to cap the opening possession of the third quarter and the Ravens now lead the Broncos 31-10. The touchdown came after Zay Flowers closed out the first half with a score and the two scores have turned a close game into one that may be a rout.

It is the 13th touchdown of the season for Henry and the 101st rushing touchdown of his career.

That breaks a tie with Marshall Faulk and Shaun Alexander to move Henry into eighth place in NFL history. He’s three behind John Riggins and six behind Jim Brown, so he’ll be moving further up the ladder if he remains on his current pace of scoring. Henry has reached the end zone at least once in every game the Ravens have played this season.