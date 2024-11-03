 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Derrick Henry’s 101st rushing touchdown puts Ravens up 31-10

  
Published November 3, 2024 02:54 PM

Ravens running back Derrick Henry opened the first half with a touchdown and he did the same in the second half.

Henry ran six yards for a score to cap the opening possession of the third quarter and the Ravens now lead the Broncos 31-10. The touchdown came after Zay Flowers closed out the first half with a score and the two scores have turned a close game into one that may be a rout.

It is the 13th touchdown of the season for Henry and the 101st rushing touchdown of his career.

That breaks a tie with Marshall Faulk and Shaun Alexander to move Henry into eighth place in NFL history. He’s three behind John Riggins and six behind Jim Brown, so he’ll be moving further up the ladder if he remains on his current pace of scoring. Henry has reached the end zone at least once in every game the Ravens have played this season.