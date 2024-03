The Chiefs are re-signing starting defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, his agency, SportsTrust, announced Thursday.

Nnadi, 27, started all 17 games each of the past two seasons.

In 2023, he played 498 snaps and totaled 29 tackles, a sack and a pass defensed.

He has played 98 games with 86 starts in the six seasons since the Chiefs made him a third-round pick. He has recorded 222 tackles, five sacks and an interception in his career.