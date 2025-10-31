Derwin James, Ladd McConkey set to play Week 9 vs. Titans

The Chargers will have two of their best players for Sunday’s game against the Titans.

Safety Derwin James (ankle) and receiver Ladd McConkey (calf) are off the injury report and are set to play in Week 9.

James suffered an ankle injury during the Week 8 win over the Vikings last Thursday. But with some extra time off, James will not miss any time.

He’s recorded 49 total tackles with five tackles for loss, six QB hits, three passes defensed, and one interception.

While McConkey was limited earlier this week, he’s fine to play after being listed as full on Friday. McCnokey is second on the team with 43 receptions and 468 yards. He’s also caught three touchdowns in 2025.

Guard Mekhi Becton (knee), tight end Will Dissly (illness), long snapper Josh Harris (chest), and defensive back Deane Leonard (knee) are all questionable. Harris and Leonard will have to be added to the 53-man roster to play.

Running back Hassan Hasking (hamstring), safety Tony Jeferson (hamstring), and cornerback Tarheeb Still (knee) are out.