DeSean Jackson hints he is retiring

Longtime NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson appears ready to call it a career.

Jackson posted on Instagram today, “Did it my way 15 years strong!! Neva anotha like it!” in a message that has been widely perceived as a retirement announcement, although Jackson didn’t specifically say that.

Realistically, the 36-year-old Jackson may be done whether he wants to be or not. Last year he managed just nine catches while playing for the Ravens, his sixth NFL team.

Jackson will be remembered as one of the best big-play receivers in recent NFL history. He led the league in yards per catch in four different seasons, and finishes his career with 641 catches for 11,263 yards and 58 touchdowns, with an average of 17.6 yards per catch.

An excellent return man, Jackson also led the NFL in yards per punt return in 2009 and ran back four punts for touchdowns in his career. Jackson’s most famous play was a punt return touchdown on the final play of the game as the Eagles pulled off a spectacular comeback win over the Giants in 2010.