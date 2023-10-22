Deshaun Watson active, will start for Browns Sunday

Deshaun Watson is back.

The Browns quarterback missed the last two games with a right shoulder injury, but signs in recent days pointed to him making a return to the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Colts. His return became official 90 minutes ahead of kickoff when the Browns released an inactive list without Watson on it.

Cleveland went 1-1 without Watson. P.J. Walker started in last Sunday’s win over the 49ers and is active as the backup. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson started the first game Watson missed and will be the third quarterback eligible to play in an emergency on Sunday.

Running back Kareem Hunt, who was questionable with a thigh injury, is also active for the Browns.