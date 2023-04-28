 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Deshaun Watson: Elijah Moore came to Browns from “toxic situation” in New York

  
Published April 28, 2023 05:39 PM
nbc_pft_clemsondraftv2_230413
April 13, 2023 10:06 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal who they believe are the best current NFL players to come out of Clemson, from Trevor Lawrence to Deshaun Watson and more.

Since arriving in Cleveland, quarterback Deshaun Watson hasn’t done a lot of media. He recently made a surprise appearance on a Twitter Spaces session with Offseason Chopz.

Among other things, Watson addressed his effort to establish a solid relationship with new receiver Elijah Moore, who arrived via a trade with the Jets.

“A lot of people think that it starts on that field, but it’s really that chemistry outside the field,” Watson said. “As a quarterback, you’ve got to know how everyone reacts in certain situations. And, you know, with me having a guy come from, you know, you call it how it is, a toxic situation from New York, I’ve got to make sure that mentally he’s straight, he’s motivated. And that’s what he’s been since he’s walked in the building. He’s motivated, ready to work, asking me questions. . . . Whatever I need him to do, he’s going to do it. He’s just like Amari [Cooper], very quiet but he just puts in the work. All the guys love him, he’s a great addition, and we’re excited to have him.”

It’s unclear who’s to blame for whatever toxicity there was in New York. It could be the team’s fault, it could be Moore’s fault.

Regardless, Watson seems to believe that it’s the team’s fault. And, yes, the Browns and Jets play each other in 2023.